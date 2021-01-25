The Mountain Rescue Service at the Bulgarian Red Cross has warned of a high avalanche danger in the mountains. Conditions in the mountains will become more complicated due to expected new snowfall.

Yesterday, an 18-year-old skier was buried by an avalanche and passed away in one of the couloirs of Todorka peak in Pirin.

According to rescuers, the reason behind his death was underestimation of the conditions in the mountains. He was well-equipped, but rode in an area with high avalanche danger, closed for freeriding.