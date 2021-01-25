Mass Covid testing for teachers and other staff employed in the field of secondary education begins today. Teaching and non-teaching staff are to undergo rapid antigen tests.

According to Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov, the mass testing aims to find the hidden morbidity, which would allow the authorities to take the necessary measures.

Inoculation of teachers and other school staff will begin in February. So far, nearly 30% of the teachers have voiced willingness to receive COVID-19 vaccines.