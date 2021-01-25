Over 14,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines have been delivered to Bulgaria. Another 83,000 doses from the same manufacturer are expected in February and 104,000 more in March, although the amount for March has not been fully specified.

This was what the director of the Bulgarian Drug Agency Bogdan Kirilov has told this morning. At the end of the week, 3600 doses of Moderna vaccine are expected.

If the European Commission authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine, we would expect a shipment from it in February.

"At the moment there is no final information from AstraZeneca and the EC and we are working on several scenarios, so that we could respond to possible delays," Kirilov said.

According to him, a fourth vaccine could be authorized, which would allow to speed up the vaccination process.