"Because of the outbreak of the global health crisis in 2020, there has been a significant decline in tourist flows between Bulgaria and Turkey. I am sure that this would be overcome after the end of the COVID-19 danger."

This was what Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a meeting with Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy, who is on a working visit to Bulgaria.

Borissov has pointed out that Bulgaria's actions are aimed at stimulating the development of tourism and contacts between the businessmen of the two countries.

"Traditionally, Bulgaria and Turkey have had good relations and we have always strived to find solutions in the spirit of good neighborliness and mutual respect," Borissov said.

He added that Bulgaria supports dialogue with Ankara and has always insisted that the EU keep the channels of communication with Turkey open.