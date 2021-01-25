The National Operative Headquarters in Bulgaria recommended a gradual loosening of anti-epidemic measures in the country.

All stores in the big shopping centers, gyms, fitness halls, dancing clubs are to start working again since the beginning of February, the health authorities and the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov decided at a Monday meeting.

Students from 5th to 12th grade will be back to schools under a strictly defined order as of 4 February.

Borissov ordered the Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov to hold a meeting with the representatives of restaurants, cafes and nightclubs and to discuss again the options for resuming their work.

„They must remember that a month ago there were people who died in ambulances, seeking to be admitted to hospital. There were no free beds”, Prime Minister underlined. If the restaurants resume work now and the number of the new COVID-19 cases rises, they will have to be closed once again. Then the state will find it more difficult to pay for their support, because notifications for this will still be needed.