All citizens of EU member states and third countries will soon be allowed to enter Bulgaria only with a negative PCR test. Bulgaria’s Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov is going to issue the order today. That was announced at a meeting between the National Operative Headquarters and the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

The aim is to keep the safety of all Bulgarians amid the spread of the new version of COVID-19.

Commenting on the vaccination plan, Angelov reported that over 26,000 people have been immunized so far. 4,610 of them have already been given the second dose of the vaccine. The vaccination of teachers will begin in some regions of the country.