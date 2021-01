772 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours, according to the data of the Single Information Portal.

5.7% of a total of 13,540 tests returned positive result. 60 people with coronavirus passed away and 1,059 recovered.

2,822 patients with the infection remain in hospital, 279 of them are in intensive care wards.

The total number of vaccinated Bulgarians has reached 26,798.