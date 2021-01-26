A yellow code alert for significant snow and rainfall across the country and potentially dangerous weather has been issued by Bulgaria's National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for January 26.

In some places the precipitation will be abundant. In some mountain passes the snow cover is expected to reach 25 cm, in combination with the expected strong winds snowdrifts are possible to form on the roads, which will further complicate the situation. Trees and branches may fall. There is a danger of falling stones in the mountain passes, too the Traffic Police warns.

Drivers are urged to be prepared for driving in winter conditions and to travel only if necessary.