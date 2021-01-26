A Bulgarian prosecutor has been charged with abuse of official capacity. His name has not been announced by the specialized prosecutor's office.

He is being investigated over the fact that on May 29, 2018, when he headed the prosecutor's office in the town of Elhovo, in violation of his official duties, he returned a car to a foreign citizen as the vehicle was detained in 2016 by employees of the Elhovo Police Department.

The car had been declared wanted in the Schengen Information System by a German insurance company. In addition, the magistrate violated the principle of random selection of a supervising prosecutor by entrusting himself to investigate the proceedings with a written resolution.