Niagara Falls will be illuminated in the colors of the Bulgarian national flag on March 3 - the National Holiday of the country. The initiative will also mark the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Canada.

The event is organized by the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Toronto, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Canada.

The light show on March 3 will be held between 22:00 and 22:15 Canadian time. It can be followed live on the Facebook page of our Consulate General in Toronto - https://www.facebook.com/TorontoBulgaria/.