Природен пожар в Пало Колорадо, щата Калифорния обхвана площ от над 100 хектара, съобщи в събота местният клон на телевизионния канал NBC. 

По-рано Националната метеорологична служба на САЩ предупреди, че в събота сутринта се очакват силни ветрове в района.

Това представлява допълнителен риск. Жителите на района са получили заповед за евакуация. Американският клон на Червения кръст организира временен приют за тях.

Източник: БГНЕС