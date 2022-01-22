Природен пожар в Пало Колорадо, щата Калифорния обхвана площ от над 100 хектара, съобщи в събота местният клон на телевизионния канал NBC.

По-рано Националната метеорологична служба на САЩ предупреди, че в събота сутринта се очакват силни ветрове в района.

This fire is in Palo Colorado Canyon, Big Sur, and is heading SW toward Rocky Creek and Bixby, which are being evacuated. Fire trucks are being sent from all over Monterey Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/YX6evJTkS8 — bigsurkate (@bigsurkate) January 22, 2022

Това представлява допълнителен риск. Жителите на района са получили заповед за евакуация. Американският клон на Червения кръст организира временен приют за тях.

@PGE4Me webcam at CTRY CLUB HTS in Carmel Valley pointed toward the fire ongoing along the Big Sur Coast near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon. Please avoid Highway 1 south of Carmel. Humidity is in the teens with gusts around 35 mph! #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/EM8dEy2HKg — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2022

“…fire has jumped the highway in this location near the rocky creek viaduct and is now burning on both sides of the highway. There is a hard closure at Rio Rd and at Andrew Molera.”#California #fire https://t.co/odV7QiX0YN — Andy Wasklewicz (@calisurf) January 22, 2022

Palo Colorado Canyon. It’s a beautiful area and steep with a one road in and out. There’s a bunch of houses in there. I don’t know how close the fire is to the houses. But they’re calling for more fire support. Not good. Winds are bad pic.twitter.com/XUyMH7M80Z — CaliforniaActivistNurse (@CaliforniaActi2) January 22, 2022

We had to drive through the colorado fire on our way back from Big Sur. Took the photos about half an hour apart. #ColoradoFire #bigsur @CNNweather @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/cmFzaNoXFO — Mark Mohades (@mohad3s) January 22, 2022