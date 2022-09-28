Out of a total of 6,444 COVID-19 tests done on Tuesday, 883 came out positive, according to data published on the national coronavirus information platform. The test positivity rate was 13.7%.

Four people died, all of them unvaccinated.

A total of 553 COVID patients are in hospital, including 121 new hospitalizations (80.1% unvaccinated). 39 are in intensive care.

New vaccinations total 1,719, adding up to 4,544,630 vaccine doses administered since COVID vaccines became available.