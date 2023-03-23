Bulgaria and nine other ЕU countries are not participating in the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, President Rumen Radev said in Brussels ahead of the European Council summit on Thursday.

"Bulgaria is committed to producing projectiles for the needs of our partners, if they request it, not for Ukraine", Radev added.

In his words, Bulgaria would expand the capacity of its defence industry to replenish national stocks and help other member states replenish theirs, provided that the weapons sold would not be re-exported to Ukraine.

He said Sofia's proposal to link up the gas transmission networks of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria had received very high praise. This will make it possible to transmit Azeri gas supplies. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev is going to pay a visit to Bulgaria. A memorandum will be signed, turning Bulgaria from a country through which Russian gas was transited into an active distributor of gas from various sources, Radev said.