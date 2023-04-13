There are no talks on a government, Assen Vassilev of Continue the Change said here Thursday as his party and its partner Democratic Bulgaria are holding talks on legislative priorities with GERB-UDF. "We have a clear position that we are not going to back a government on the GERB mandate or one with the participation of GERB," he said during a news briefing in Parliament.

He dismissed speculations that the talks are for more than policies and legislation and said those are "fantasies of a group of analysts having the best of intentions - or not so much".

He said further that CC-DB have decided to form a team of eight people, all of them lawyers, to prepare a legislative programme to include the bills that Bulgaria needs to adopt according to the Recovery and Resilience Plan, as well as those necessary for entry in Schengen, the judicial reform and domestic violence.

The idea is that the CC-DB lawyers will, together with GERB-UDF, catalogue the bills that need to be adopted by the new Parliament. "The idea is to have clarity on the legislation so as to avoid surprises with 'extra bills' that are not among the priorities of Bulgarian people," Vassilev said.

Kiril Petkov said that these bills are a matter of emergency and can't wait.