A memorandum of understanding and cooperation between the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria and the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine was signed in Kyiv by the chief prosecutors of both countries - Ivan Geshev and Andriy Kostin.

The parties agreed to cooperate in the investigation of crimes related to the Russian aggression in Ukraine. Geshev and Kostin also discussed the creation of joint teams for the investigation of war crimes.

Ivan Geshev assured his Ukrainian colleague that the Bulgarian prosecutor's office will be a strong and worthy partner so that the two countries can together successfully oppose war crimes, aggression and genocide.