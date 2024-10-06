The Bulgarian government is considering the immediate provision of humanitarian assistance because of the devastating floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which claimed the lives of dozens of civilians and caused material damages. Communication has been ongoing since Friday, 4th October, in the first hours after the disaster.

In coordination with the Bulgarian Embassy in Sarajevo, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence are clarifying the specific humanitarian needs of the affected Balkan country. Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov requested such information from his Bosnian counterpart.

The Defence Staff is in contact with the army of Bosnia and Herzegovina about the necessary engineering equipment and means to be provided.

Редактор: Калина Петкова