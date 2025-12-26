More than BGN 3,720,000 have been raised so far through the latest edition of the charitable initiative “Bulgarian Christmas,” held under the patronage of the President of Bulgaria, the presidential press office announced. The reported amount reflects donations collected by the end of the charity performance held on December 25 at the Ivan Vazov National Theatre, which marked the culmination of the campaign.

This year’s campaign is dedicated to children with chronic and severe illnesses and will continue until the end of November 2026. To date, 250,000 donation SMS messages have been sent to number 1117.

Now in its 23rd year, “Bulgarian Christmas” has established itself as a key charitable tradition in the country. Thanks to the active support of donors and partners, the initiative helps more than 550 sick children each year and provides high-tech medical equipment to hospitals across Bulgaria.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева