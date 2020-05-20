Kiril and Georgi Domuschievi together with “Navigation Maritime Bulgare” Port Burgas became the biggest private donor in the region of Burgas during the crisis with COVID-19 pandemic.



They organized a large-scale campaign worth BGN 300,000 to help the most vulnerable people in the area of Burgas. The funds were distributed in two directions - food packages for families and five meals a day for children from family-type accommodation centers for a period of five months.

A total of 4,815 food packages were distributed during the campaign. The Municipality of Burgas also took part and prepared a list of those in need. They helped with the distribution of the food packages to the addresses.