Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov will participate at a video conference of the state leaders of the countries of the Eastern Partnership.

The format starts in 2009 as a common initiative of the EU members and 6 Eastern European partners: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

The leaders will discuss topics related to sustainable and integrated economies, responsible institutions, rule of law, security, environment, climate and digital transformation. The discussions will be held in the context of the COVID-19 crisis.