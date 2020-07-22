325 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours out of 5,365 PCR tests, or 6% of the tests performed, the single information portal reports.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country since the start of the epidemic up to 9,254. Of them, 4,420 are active.

The biggest number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases is in Sofia – 99, in Plovdiv – 50 and in Varna – 48.

Five people with confirmed coronavirus have died over the past 24 hours. The number of recoveries since the start of the epidemic is 4,521.

622 are in hospital, 31 - in ICU.