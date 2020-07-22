The new British ambassador to Sofia Rob Dixon will take up office in exactly one month’ time.

This was announced by the diplomat on Twitter in Bulgarian language. This is Rob Dixon’s first appointment as ambassador. He has been head of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s West Africa Department, Africa Directorate and deputy head of mission in Tel Aviv. He is married with one son.

Само месец докато пристигна в България 🇧🇬 като следващия посланик на Обединеното Кралство 🇬🇧. Натоварена сутрин тук в южен Лондон продължавам върху моя български! pic.twitter.com/GgSRL2XYQS — Rob Dixon (@RobDixonHMA) July 21, 2020

Rob Dixon is taking over from Emma Hopkins who has been ambassador to Bulgaria since 2015.