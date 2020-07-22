This was announced by the diplomat on Twitter in Bulgarian language

The new British ambassador to Sofia Rob Dixon will take up office in exactly one month’ time.

This was announced by the diplomat on Twitter in Bulgarian language. This is Rob Dixon’s first appointment as ambassador. He has been head of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s West Africa Department, Africa Directorate and deputy head of mission in Tel Aviv. He is married with one son.

Rob Dixon is taking over from Emma Hopkins who has been ambassador to Bulgaria since 2015. 

  1. Получавайте безплатно най-важното от деня в пощата си