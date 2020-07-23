330 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 6,183 PCR tests performed. 5.34% of all PCR tests performed in the past 24 hours are positive for the novel coronavirus, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal show.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 9,584. There are 4,620 active cases of coronavirus infection.

505 positive tests are confirmed among the medical staff. The biggest number of newly confirmed cases is in Sofia-75, in Varna- 59, in Blagoevgrad- 35 and in Plovdiv- 30.

122 patients have recovered from the virus and 8 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 24 patients are in intensive care units.