The first 8 km of the 3rd line of the Sofia Metropolitan between the district of Krasno Selo and Vladimir Vazov Blvd will be launched into operation by the end of the month, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said.

The second four-kilometer section in the area of ​​the Ovcha Kupel district is also ready, as the testing of trains there will now begin. In both stages, we expect about 110,000 passengers a day," the mayor told.

"The reduction in harmful emissions will be over 11,000 tonnes each year", Fandakova added.

Less traffic on the route by about 25% reduction in cars is among the main goals of the municipality. The value of the project amounts to 498 million euros - 312 million of them are grants from the European Commission.