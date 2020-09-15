The Legal Committee at the Bulgarian National Assembly discussed the proposals of GERB party on amendments to the Election Code. The MPs voted in favor of the proposal that envisages that the Central Election Commission can buy or rent voting machines.

The members of the Legal Committee also supported the proposal that envisaged that citizens should be able to vote via voting machines or by paper ballots with the argument that some voters, especially the seniors may find difficulties using the voting machines.

MPs from the Bulgarian Socialist Party, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and the United Patriots rejected GERB’s proposal, according to which half of the MPs in a Grand National Assembly are elected by majoritarian representation and the other half- by proportional representation. The proposals are yet to be discussed in plenary.