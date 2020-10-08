Bulgaria’s Parliament overturned President Radev’s veto on part of the amendments to the Election Code. 124 MPs voted in favor and 98 MPs voted against.

President Radev vetoed amendments allowing the so-called parallel voting- with machines or paper ballots. Acoording to him such a system makes machine voting meaningless.

President Radev was also against a new responsibility of the Central Election Commission - to determine whether to buy or rent voting machines.

The MPs also rejected President’s veto on the regulation revoking the ban on holding national referendums on topics within the competence of a Grand National Assembly.