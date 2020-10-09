Bulgaria's Parliament appointed Alexander Andreev as Chairman of Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission. A total of 119 MPs including those from GERB, the United Patriots, Volya and four independent voted in favor of his nomination. The Bulgarian Socialist Party voted against and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms did not participate at the voting.

Andreev was nominated by the Federation of Independent Students’ Unions and supported by GERB.

Until now Alexander Andreev served as Spokesperson of the commission.