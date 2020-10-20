Bulgaria has registered a total of 1,024 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, which is 23.24% of the 4,406 PCR tests performed.

The highest number of new cases is recorded in Sofia - 292, Plovdiv - 109, Burgas - 63, Blagoevgrad - 60, and Varna - 56. This is shown by the data of the National Coronavirus Information Portal.

There are 88 patients in intensive care units diagnosed with COVID-19, which is 14 people more than yesterday. 210 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

There have been 22 new deaths related to COVID-19. A total of 1,008 people have died of coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic.



