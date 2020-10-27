The Presidency and the government have agreed on the appointment of 10 new Bulgarian ambassadors. The rotation has been confirmed by the government. All new appointments are career diplomats aged under 40, BNR informs.

Margarita Ganeva is Bulgaria’s new ambassador to Poland, Hristo Polendakov – to Hungary, Maria Spasova – to the Council of Europe, Veselin Dyankov – to Tunisia, Deyan Katrachev – to Egypt, Lachezara Stoeva – to the UN, Stoyan Mihaylov – to Argentina, Bojidara Sartchadjieva – to Brazil, and Milena Ivanova – to Mexico. The new Bulgarian ambassador to Japan is Marieta Arabadjieva.