Bulgarian Socialist Party Mihail Hristov is leaving the BSP parliamentary group to become an independent MP.

Hristov's decision was announced Wednesday by National Assembly Chairperson Tsveta Karayancheva. As reasons for his decision Hristov, who is an MP elected in BSP's citizens' quota, gives fundamental differences with the BSP and disagreement with the manner of work of the parliamentary group.

Hristov becomes the eighth Socialist MP to quit the BSP parliamentary group in the past month. Six MPs left the group in late September and another one quit last week. The latest defection will leave the BSP with 70 MPs in the 240-seat legislature.