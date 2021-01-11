Germany introduced mandatory PCR testing for all people arriving from high risk regions, including Bulgaria. The negative result from the test must be received no more than 48 hours before entering the country. The PCR could be performed in Germany just after entering its territory.

The new measure comes into force on January 11 and will be taken in all federal state across the country.

Arrivals will still be quarantined for 10 days. This period could be shorten if the person go for another PCR test and it becomes negative.