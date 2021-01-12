Austria is introducing mandatory online registration for passengers who want to enter the country. The 10-day quarantine remains in effect, which can be terminated with a negative PCR test after the fifth day. People who enter Austria every day to work, transit passengers and arrivals for serious family reasons are exempt from registration and quarantine. Those arriving from low risk countries will not be quarantined, but they must register online. The new measures come into force from January 15.

Registration data include names, contact details, the address at which the arrival will reside in Austria and, if possible, the duration of his stay. Those who have performed a PCR test abroad can enclose a copy of it.