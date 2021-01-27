Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency has called on the citizens to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary. Last night, four people were injured in a multiple-vehicle collision on the main road E-79 near Blagoevgrad (Southwestern Bulgaria). A bus with Turkish registration plates came off the road in the city of Ruse (Northeastern Bulgaria). Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

Shipka pass has been temporarily closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall. The Troyan-Karnare pass has been closed for traffic as well, BNR report.

125 snowploughs worked last night in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia. Public transport services are running to the normal timetable.

Some areas in Blagoevgrad region, Southwestern Bulgaria, were coated with up to 50 centimeters of snow. Haskovo has seen ten hours of snowfall. Two villages in the district were left without electricity. The snow cover in Smolyan region is between 35 and 40 centimeters.

Due to technical accidents caused by the heavy wet snow, some 250 small villages are currently without electricity.