The National Assembly adopted the annual report of Bulgaria's Counter-Corruption and Unlawfully Acquired Assets Forfeiture Commission. It was supported by 76 MPs, as 35 abstained at the vote on Thursday.

A total of 292 signals of conflict of interest have been inspected by the commission in 2020. The fines for an established conflict of interest last year was about EUR 300,000.

In 74 cases out of 490 prosecutor’s inspections, data on corruption crimes were also collected.