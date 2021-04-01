People who are placed under mandatory quarantine in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to vote at 185 mobile polling stations at the forthcoming

Parliamentary elections on April 4. However, the number of mobile polling stations may increase in the coming days.

409 mobile polling stations will be available to persons with reduced mobility. 88 polling stations will be opened in hospitals. There are 11,983 regular polling stations, representatives of Bulgaria’s Police announced at a press-conference.