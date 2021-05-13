The Specialized Prosecutor's Office and Bulgaria’s Police took part at an international operation against a transnational criminal group responsible for fraudulent trading in financial instruments to the tune of EUR 30 million.

Five people, including two foreign nationals were detained in Bulgaria. The international operation was held on the territory of 7 countries - Germany, North Macedonia, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Israel in Bulgaria. The leader of the crime group is an Israeli citizen who attempted to flee to Greece. The operation was coordinated by Eurojust and the Prosecutor's Office in the German city of Koblenz.

21 addresses of call centers, company offices and homes were raided in Sofia, Mezdra and Varna. 68 computers, 43 data storage devices, 19 mobile phones, valuables and many bank documents were seized during the operation on Bulgarian territory.