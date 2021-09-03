The Ministry of Justice has received a signal for a murder threat to the Speaker of the Parliament Iva Miteva, BNR reported. This was announced to journalists by the parliamentary chairman of "There is such a people" (ITN) Toshko Yordanov and Nikolay Hadjigenov from "Stand up BG! We are coming!".

According to them, this happened after Miteva announced this morning that legal changes affecting the National Guard Service had been adopted at first reading. The changes proposed by Iva Miteva reduce the number of persons that the service is obliged to guard.

