854 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, out of 13,386 tests performed. 6.4% of the tests have returned positive result.

The highest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-132, followed by burgas-121 and Varna-110.

4,114 patients are being treated in hospital, 338 of them in intensive care units. 32 people have died and 192 have been reported cured in the past 24 hours. There are 34,419 active cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday 3,372 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total number of inoculations against Covid-19 to 2,352,396. There are 1,198,196 people with completed immunization.