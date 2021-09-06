The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 462,033, after 12,151 tests identified 488 new infections on Sunday. The test positivity rate now stands at 4.02 per cent.



Sofia tops the list of new cases with 88 positive tests, followed by Varna with 84 cases and Burgas with 38.



The active cases are 34,390. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,161, including 332 in intensive care.



Another 485 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 408,528.



Thirty-two fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 19,115.



With 2,148 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,354,543 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,199,588 people are fully vaccinated.

