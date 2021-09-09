1,956 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 24,142 tests performed, BNR reported. 8.1% of the tests have returned positive result - the highest positivity rate registered in months.

The highest number of new daily infections has been registered in Sofia-362, followed by Plovdiv-178 and Varna-172. Targovishte district moved to the COVID-19 dark red zone with more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. 18 Bulgarian districts are in the COVID-19 red zone, 9 districts are still in the Covid-19 yellow zone.

36,628 is the number of active coronavirus cases in the country. 4,419 patients are being treated in hospital, 363 of them in intensive care units. 65 people have died in the past day and 976 have been reported cured.

12,464 vaccines were administered in Bulgaria on Wednesday. 1,217,377 is the number of people in the country who are now fully vaccinated.