The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 469,926, after 26,361 tests identified 1,626 new infections on Friday. The test positivity rate now stands at 6.2 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 286 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 149 cases and Varna Region with 117.



The active cases are 36,907. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,448, including 377 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 14,058. Another 1,224 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 413,560.



Seventy-two fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 19,459.



With 11,037 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,402,957 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,232,840 people are fully vaccinated.