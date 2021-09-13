The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 471,272, after 7,324 tests identified 437 new infections on Sunday. The test positivity rate now stands at 5.97 per cent.



Sofia Region tops the list of new cases with 87 positive tests, followed by Varna with 60 cases and Plovdiv with 33.



The active cases are 37,593. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,609, including 373 in intensive care.



Another 424 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 414,157.



Fifty-three fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 19,522.



With 1,956 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,407,986 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,236,422 people are fully vaccinated.