The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 477,161, after 24,745 tests identified 1,862 new infections on Wednesday, according to data posted on https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at 7.52 per cent.



Sofia Region tops the list of new cases with 332 positive tests, followed by Varna with 167 cases and Plovdiv with 149.



The active cases are 39,906. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,582, including 396 in intensive care.



Another 1,437 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 417,446.



Sixty-five fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 19,809.



With 10,285 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,437,295 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,257,214 people are fully vaccinated.