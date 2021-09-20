The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 482,186, after 4,740 tests identified

458 new infections on Sunday. The test positivity rate now stands at 9.66 per cent.



Sofia Region tops the list of new cases with 81 positive tests, followed by Varna with 59 cases and Burgas with 30.



The active cases are 38,734. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,750, including 391 in intensive care.



Another 1,069 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 423,424.



Forty-three fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 20,028.



With 1,697 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,463,666 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,276,139 people are fully vaccinated.