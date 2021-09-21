The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 484,546, after 24,719 tests identified 2,360 new infections on Monday. The test positivity rate now stands at 9.5 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 486 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 259 cases and Varna Region with 162.



The active cases are 39,728. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,879, including 388 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 14,245. Another 1,228 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 424,652.



A hundred and thirty-eight fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 20,166.



With 7,555 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,471,212 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,281,766 people are fully vaccinated.