Wednesday is the last day for parties and coalitions to submit documents to the Central Election Commission for registration to participate in the early parliamentary elections on 2 October. They can do that by 5:00 pm.

According to the Election Code, in order to participate in the elections, parties and coalitions must submit an application for registration and present a list with the names and signatures of no less than 2,500 voters who support their registration.

The application must be accompanied by a certificate of current legal status, a specimen of the signature of the party's representative, a specimen of the party's seal, a bank document for paid deposit and a certificate from the National Audit Office for the party's financial statements for each of the last three years and, for newly registered parties, as of the date of their registration.

The parties that were represented in the last Parliament have already filed for registration.