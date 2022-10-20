The new Bulgarian MPs failed to elect a parliamentary speaker for second day in a row.

During the long plenary day some of the parties even changed their candidates for the post. GERB-SDS and We continue the Change withdrew their nominations. The Honorary President of the National Assembly Vezhdi Rashidov did the same.

Finally the members of the Parliament voted thе nominations of three candidates - Yordan Tsonev from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Kristian Vigenin from the BSP for Bulgaria coalition and Tsveta Rangelova from Vazrazhdane. None of them however managed to obtain the necessary number of votes to take the highest position in the state.

On Friday the MPs will make another attempt to elect a Speaker.