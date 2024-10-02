Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has convened a Security Council. It will start at 17 o’clock on Wednesday.

Earlier today President Rumen Radev also announced that a Consultative Council on National Security will be held on Friday. Both councils are due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

There is still no position from the government after yesterday's Iran strikes on Israel, there is likely to be one later today after the Prime Minister's meeting with the services.

