The first breath of autumn is in the air. The second half of this week will be cooler. On Thursday, daytime temperatures will range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius. This trend will continue in the coming days, with maximum temperatures on Saturday and Sunday reaching between 16 and 21-22 degrees Celsius during the warmest hours of the day, while in the mornings the mercury will drop to around and below 10 degrees Celsius.

With the current atmospheric circulation, the period will be windy. Strong gusts of wind from the east-northeast are expected along the coast and in the northeast.

Cloud cover will increase on Thursday. However, precipitation on Thursday will be localised, mainly in the mountains and along the Black Sea coast. On Friday, as the day progresses and during the night leading into Saturday, it will rain in western Bulgaria, with temporary heavy showers in some areas.

On Saturday, the day will be variable cloudy with local, brief breaks. Precipitation will be limited to a few places - in the western regions. On Sunday and Monday rain will fall in southwestern Bulgaria. In the rest of the country it will be cloudy with almost no precipitation.

The first days of October will be sunny with more dynamic cloud cover along the coast, where there is a chance of precipitation towards the end of the coming week. It will remain cool with daytime temperatures ranging from 15 to 20-22 degrees Celsius and morning temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. Conditions will be favorable for frost.

