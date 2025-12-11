After a meeting of the coalition partners and shortly before the sixth vote of no confidence in the cabinet, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that the government was resigning.

"We have no doubt that the government will receive support in the upcoming vote of no confidence. Nevertheless, the decisions of the National Assembly matter when they reflect the will of the people. We hear the voice of the citizens who are protesting, so we also hear their demands, which include the resignation of the government," the Prime Minister said. According to him, the protests in Bulgaria in recent days are protests about values ​​and behaviour, not social ones.

After Prime Minister Zhelyazkov's briefing in parliament, the vote of no confidence followed. Due to lack of quorum, the vote was declared unsuccessful and the parliamentary session was closed.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева