Meet Louis Spencer. Well technically he's not a member of royal family but he is princess Diana's nephew and prince Harry and prince William's first cousin. Louis Frederick John Spencer, Viscount Althorp, is a British aristocrat who is a member of the Spencer family. Lord Althorp was a pupil at Diocesan College in Cape Town , and is currently enrolled at the University of Edinburgh.

